MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is moving to clear homeless camps after a controversial vote.

Workers could be seen clearing a camp near the downtown area near Southwest Second Street and Second Avenue.

People who want to be relocated are being taken to shelters. However, activists have said the process to clearing the camp is concerning.

“These street cleanups have been used as a pretext, as a justification to destroy homeless individuals’ meager possessions,” said David Peery with the Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity.

City commissioners voted in October to pass an ordinance that bans the homeless camps on public property. That vote was met with protests.

