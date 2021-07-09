MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Courthouse in downtown Miami has been temporarily closed because of a safety inspection that was conducted in the wake of the collapse of a Surfside condo building, according to a statement from county officials.

The Miami Herald reported Friday night that the closure affects floors 16 and above.

In the statement, officials wrote they have taken this step in the wake of the safety inspection because, “The engineer’s report of the Courthouse identified safety concerns with various floors and recommended floors 16 and above be closed to staff while repairs are swiftly completed.”

However, the statement, issued Friday night by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie and Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin, goes on to say, “We are taking all necessary precautions and directing all Courthouse staff at 73 W Flagler Street to work from home beginning immediately while the repairs are being completed.”

According to the statement, court staff had worked remotely remotely during the pandemic and had just recently returned to the building. It reads, “We are moving quickly to re-activate our remote work plan.”

Voters rejected a tax increase to fund a multimillion dollar plan to replace the aging courthouse in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.