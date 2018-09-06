Officials make sure Miami residents are prepared for upcoming king tides

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami residents are preparing for upcoming king tides and officials are doing their part to make sure everyone is prepared.

Officials in flood vulnerable areas of Miami went door-to-door, handing-out information and explaining king tides to residents.

The king tides are expected this weekend and officials wanted to tell residents the best way to prepare themselves.

“Anyone who gets in contact, either their skin or their property, should just make sure to rinse off the flood water as an extra precaution,” said Alissa Farina with the City of Miami’s Special Projects department. “Just recognize that if they see flooding around their house, they need to set up sand bags and tarps just to make sure that they don’t get any flooding in their home.”

The tides are expected on September 8 through the 13, before returning in early October.

