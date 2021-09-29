MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s safe to swim again at three beaches in Miami Beach.

Officials said Tuesday that bacteria levels are once again at acceptable levels at Haulover Beach North, the 73rd Street Beach and the 53rd Street Beach.

However, levels remain too high, and a water warning remains in effect for Haulover Beach South.

Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water there.

