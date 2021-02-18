Officials lift boil water order for Lighthouse Point, Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach

(WSVN) - A boil water update for some Broward County communities.

According to officials, residents of Lighthouse Point, Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach are no longer under a boil water order, Thursday.

Coconut creek, including Hillsboro Pines, are under the water notice until sample results are received.

On Tuesday evening, a lightning strike hit a water treatment plant in Pompano Beach, resulting in low water pressure and prompting the boil water notice.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.