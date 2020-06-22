Officials issue warning about fake COVID-19 contact tracing calls

Medical personnel wait to get a sample from a drive-thru patient at a newly opened free COVID-19 testing site provided by United Memorial Medical Center Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Houston. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WSVN) - Officials have issued a new warning about fake COVID-19 contact tracing calls.

Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a warning Monday urging the public to be cautious when answering COVID-19 contact tracing calls.

To help slow the spread of the virus, state public health professionals will call Floridians who may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The calls are meant to help contain the spread of the virus.

However, officials said scammers may pose as health officials to collect important information.

“If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, you will be asked by an epidemiologist from your county health department about everyone you’ve come in contact with over the last two weeks,” Moody said. “The epidemiologist will talk to each person and ask them about their health. But they will never ask for your Social Security number or financial information.”

Ways to recognize if the person is a scammer is if they ask for:

– If they ask for your social security number or banking information

– If they ask for your birthdate. (Officials said legitimate tracers should already know your birthday, and should only ask you to verify the information.)

– If they disclose the identity of the COVID-19 positive person who may have spread the virus. An authorized contact tracer will never give the identity of the person who tested positive.

Officials said if the call seems suspicious, then hang up, and contact your local health department to see if they are trying to reach you.

For more information, click here.

