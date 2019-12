FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have issued a no-swim advisory near Birch State Park.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County advised people not to swim at the beach across from the park, Tuesday.

Warning! Do not swim at the beach across from Birch State Park. @FLHealthBroward says water collected in the area did not meet state requirements. Another test will be conducted Thursday pic.twitter.com/AbKh62DZSr — Broward County Government (@BrowardCounty) December 24, 2019

Officials said water samples collected in the area did not meet state requirements.

Another sample is set to be tested on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.