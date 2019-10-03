Officials issue no swim advisory for select South Florida beaches

A no swim advisory is in effect for several South Florida beaches.

The Florida Health Department urged everyone to stay out of the water after test results found high levels of bacteria at several beaches.

Officials advise swimmers to stay on the sand at:

Surfside at 93rd Street

Crandon North Beach

Virginia Key Beach

Key Biscayne Beach Club

Cape Florida Lighthouse

It is advised that there be no swimming, fishing or any type of water activity until health officials have given the all clear.

