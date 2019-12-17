Officials issue no swim advisory for Oleta River State Park

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are asking people to stay out of the water at Oleta River State Park until further notice.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials said a 6-inch sewer pipe burst along the 2600 block of Northeast 163rd Street on Tuesday, which caused sewage to spill into an adjacent waterway.

The pipe has since been repaired.

A No-Swim Advisory has been issued for Oleta River State Park and the Intracoastal area. For more info: https://t.co/aeGoHlZoT6 pic.twitter.com/adt0MgF34X — Miami-Dade Water & Sewer (@MiamiDadeWater) December 18, 2019

Crews are also advising people to stay out of Maule Lake and the Intracoastal.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will be testing the water over the next few days and will lift the advisory once the water is determined to be safe.

