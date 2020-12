MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health is advising people not to swim at the 53rd Street beach in Miami Beach.

Officials said on Wednesday that water samples collected in the ocean there contained high levels of bacteria.

The no-swim advisory will be lifted once the water quality in the area meets state standards.

