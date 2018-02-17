Officials investigating social media threat to Marathon High School event

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made Saturday morning on social media regarding an event at Marathon High School.

The threat was an Instagram post with a picture of guns. The post mentioned a band event scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.

The band event remains scheduled as planned. Police will be in attendance and “will take all necessary measures to ensure children at the event will be safe,” officials said.

“I am impressed by how many people called us to report this post,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “We always tell our citizens, ‘If you see something, say something.’ We are encouraged by how many of you have done that in this instance. The fact that you are all communicating with your kids and monitoring them on social media and are aware of what is happening is impressive. Community partnerships like those we have here in Monroe County are what continue to make our community a safe and secure place to live, work and visit.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI, the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office, the Monroe County School District, Superintendent Mark Porter and others to discover the origins of the threat, and to respond to it.

