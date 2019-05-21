Officials investigating partial building collapse in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews are investigating a partial building collapse in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 1100 block of Southwest First Avenue, just before 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said they have shut down SW 12th Avenue in both directions between First and Second streets.

We are currently assisting @CityofMiamiFire with a partial building collapse at 1150 SW 1 St. SW 12 Ave between 1-2 St have been shutdown. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/BGbQJ8MoIk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 21, 2019

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

It remains unclear if any injuries were suffered because of the collapse.

