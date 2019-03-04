Officials investigate police-involved crash in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A major roadway in Coral Gables has reopened after a police officer was involved in a crash.

Coral Gables Police and rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle crash along U.S. 1 and Riviera Drive, just before 3 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured the damaged vehicles, one of which was a City of Miami Police cruiser, with extensive damage.

According to police officials, the officer was on his way home, driving in the southbound lanes when the driver of the Kia Sorento lost control and crossed over from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes, crashing into the officer’s car.

CGPD said the crash was initially being investigated as a hit-and-run but officers were able to locate the person allegedly involved in the crash shortly afterwards.

“They’re talking to somebody now in question with the accident,” said Coral Gables Police Sgt. Tom Salcedo.

North and southbound lanes were temporarily shut down from LeJeune Road to Granada Boulevard as crews worked to tow the vehicles away.

The roadways have since been reopened as of 6 a.m. on Monday.

The officer is said to have suffered minor injuries form the crash.

