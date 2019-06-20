Officials investigate after Florida woman allegedly receives snake in the mail

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating after a woman allegedly received a snake in the mail.

According to WBBH, the woman told police she received the package through the United States Postal Service and upon opening it, she found a large black oak snake inside.

The package had a note on the side that said “a gift for you.”

The woman took the package to the police department and now, it is being investigated as a wildlife crime.

The snake in the box was reportedly in shipping for three days from Illinois.

Wildlife experts told WBBH that it’s a miracle the snake didn’t die in transit because the animal needs hydration, sunlight and heat to live.

Police said the snake was not native to Florida and it was non-venomous. It has since been handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

