Officials installing 60-inch water main in SW Miami-Dade, urge residents to use less water

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Water and Sewer crews are working on a new a 60-inch water main in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Residents who live west of Southwest 117th Avenue, between Southwest Eighth Street and 136th streets, are expected to experience low water pressure for about a week.

Officials ask that residents use less water during early morning and evening hours in order to lower demand on the system.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.