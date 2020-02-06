Officials identify shooter who killed FHP trooper

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials have identified the man who shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter as 28-year-old Franklin Reed III.

Deputies said Reed killed Trooper Joseph Bullock, Wednesday in a shooting on I-95 in Martin County. Bullock was trying to help a disabled vehicle on the road.

Reed was later shot and killed by an off-duty Riviera Beach Police officer who just happened to be passing by the scene.

“A Riviera Beach Police officer who was passing by engaged the suspect, fatally shooting him,” FHP Col. Gene Spaulding said.

An off-duty firefighter also stopped to help Bullock during his final moments.

“My first thought was, I saw a fellow public safety official was down and was in need of some type of care,” said Riviera Beach firefighter Dawayne Watson.

Watson hoped to offer medical assistance to Bullock, but he quickly realized the gravity of the situation.

“I knew right then that his injuries were fatal,” said Watson. “I just had to come to grips with there was nothing else I could do.”

Bullock served for nearly 19 years on the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

