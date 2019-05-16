Officials: Hundreds of migrants to be sent to Broward, Palm Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border will be sent to Broward and Palm Beach counties, Broward officials announced Thursday.

County officials say the federal government will be sending two planes a week carrying a total of 500 migrants a month.

However, officials said, the immigrants will be sent without “designated shelters or funding to house them, feed them, and keep them safe.”

#Broward County has been informed that the federal government will be sending hundreds of immigrants to Broward to alleviate problems at the U.S. Mexico border. Here's my response: https://t.co/FfuZdLAKNl — Mayor Mark Bogen (@mark_bogen) May 16, 2019

Speaking with 7News Thursday afternoon, Broward Mayor Mark Bogen criticized the government’s decision.

“This policy is absolutely irresponsible,” he said.

Bogen said a sudden influx of immigrants will strain Broward’s social services and cause harm to the immigrants.

“We would be happy to help people. I think everybody here cares about people, and we want to help people, but we need the resources to do that,” he said. “It’s like asking someone to drive a car without giving them the wheels.”

Bogen said the migrants will begin arriving in Broward County in about two weeks.

“We know nothing about them. We have no idea who they are,” he said.

Bogen said it’s unclear whether these immigrants are predominantly families or political refugees. He also doesn’t know whether they have health problems.

“They’re not telling us anything about the people who are coming here,” he said.

Officials said half the migrants will go to Palm Beach County.

Bogen said Broward’s share of migrants will be processed to Border Patrol and then released to the community.

“I think what’s gonna happen is, it’s going to create another homeless situation and homeless encampment, which is absolutely inhumane,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., weighed in on the matter in a tweet.

Unlawful arrivals are overwhelming our system. Now I have just been informed by #PalmBeach Sheriff that starting next week Border Patrol will begin transporting 500 migrants a month from border to #Broward & PalmBeach #Florida, & releasing them pending an asylum hearing#Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 16, 2019

Bogen further elaborated on the issue in a statement that read in part, “Although our Commission has not had the chance to address this issue, in my opinion, the people that we can’t find shelter for and will become homeless, I would suggest, that we bring them to the Trump hotels and ask the President to open his heart and home as well.”

The county said they will be reaching out to charities, nonprofits, businesses and other resources to help the migrants.

Broward’s release ended with the following statement: “Broward County is not a sanctuary city and the Florida Senate recently passed a controversial bill banning such cities in the state. President Trump has threatened to send people who illegally cross the border to communities that are considered immigrant friendly.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is expected to address the issue Thursday evening.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.