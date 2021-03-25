Officials: Grass fire burns at least 10 acres in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire has burned at least 10 acres of land in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to officials.

Smoke could be seen for miles after the fire sparked, Thursday afternoon.

Fire rescue personnel arrived at the field on Southwest 197th Avenue and 322nd Street.

7Skyforce hovered over the blaze as smoke billowed into the air.

Firefighters have put out 80% of the blaze as of Thursday night.

