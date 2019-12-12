Officials: Florida man found eaten by alligator actually died from meth overdose

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man that was found partially eaten by an alligator died from a meth overdose, not a gator attack as previously believed.

According to Fox News, the body of 45-year-old Michael Ford was found in a canal in Polk County in June. Someone reported seeing a piece of the man’s body in a nearby alligator’s mouth.

According to WTSP, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a medical examiner confirmed that Ford died of “methamphetamine intoxication.”

After Ford’s body was discovered, the alligator was reportedly trapped and killed. A necropsy found that the gator had eaten Ford’s hand and foot.

However, a medical examiner determined that Ford was attacked after he had died.

