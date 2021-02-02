Officials find probable cause in FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Probable cause has been determined in connection to the pedestrian bridge that collapsed at Florida International University back in 2018 that killed six people and injured 10.

According to the report, errors in the designs and bridge plans by Tallahassee-based FIGG Bridge Engineers were not detected. A thorough independent peer review should have been done on the bridge, but it never happened.

Contributing to the collapse was the inadequate peer review performed by Louis Berger, which failed to detect the calculation errors in the bridge design.

The NTSB made numerous recommendations in the wake of the incident, to read the recommendations and full report, see below.

