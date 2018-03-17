Officials: Final death count in bridge collapse stands at 6

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After removing the final vehicle that was trapped under debris from the bridge collapse near Florida International University in West Miami-Dade, Saturday night, officials said the death count in the tragedy stands at six.

Speaking with reporters just after 10 p.m., authorities confirmed all victims had been accounted for.

Hours earlier, 7News cameras captured a tow truck as it took the third vehicle removed to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office. The truck was escorted by three Miami-Dade Police officers in motorcycles in what resembled a funeral procession.

Police did not specify how many bodies were found inside that vehicle.

From a recovery mission to evidence collection, crews continued to work around the clock to give closure to the victims’ families.

Saturday morning, Perez confirmed crews discovered three bodies inside the first two vehicles pulled from the debris. Investigators identified them as Oswald Gonzalez, Alberto Arias and Rolando Fraga Hernandez.

Gonzalez and Arias were found inside a white Chevy truck. Fraga Hernandez was found inside his Jeep Cherokee.

FIU student Alexa Duran was one of those six victims. Her friend and passenger, Richie, survived the impact.

“I started to hear the bridge creak, so I looked up and I saw the bridge falling on top of us,” Richie said during a TV interview, “and it fell on the roof of the car and caved in, and it kind of caved in on my neck and squished me down.”

Richie called 911 after his escape, but it was too late for Duran. She was 18.

Duran’s father found out about her death while away in London. He told El Nuevo Herald, “My little girl was trapped in the car and couldn’t get out. She died when the bridge collapsed on top of her car. This is going to be the longest and saddest trip of my life. I don’t want to return.”

Her uncle, Joe Smitha, remains in disbelief. “We all were in shock, obviously, the whole family,” he said. “When I first got the phone call, I said, ‘What? What are the odds?'”

Another victim, 37-year-old Navaro Brown, was a bridge employee who was working when the concrete came crashing down.

Brandon Brown is said to still be missing, but his wife told 7News she believes he was killed.

Miami-Dade Police chaplains were on hand at the scene of the collapse to help console the families and first responders.

“Their main job, as far as they’re concerned, is not finished until everybody’s out,” said Miami-Dade Police Chaplain Thomas Hanlon, “until every family has had the ability to know that their family members had been taken care of.”

Saturday evening, crews paused and stood for a moment of silence for each life lost.

The final vehicle was pulled from the rubble at around 9:30 p.m.

If you have any information on the bridge collapse that can help investigators, call police at 305-471-2421 or 305-471-2400. You can also email video to police at MDPDFVU@GMAIL.COM.

