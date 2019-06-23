Officials: Everglades brush fire near I-75 caused by lightning

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire in the Florida Everglades burning north of Alligator Alley near Weston was caused by a lightning strike, officials said.

According to the Florida Forest Service, they received a call about the blaze from a senior ranger, just before 6:40 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the fire is burning one mile north of Mile Marker 34 on Interstate 75, just west of Weston.

Crews have posted smoke advisories for drivers between Mile Markers 24 and 44 as a precaution.

As of Sunday night, the fire had burned 125 acres.

