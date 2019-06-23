Officials: Edison Senior High field house fire not likely arson

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said there is nothing in their investigation that suggests the fire that consumed a field house used by student athletes at Miami Edison Senior High School was set on purpose.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fire at the campus located along Northwest 62nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon.

Miami Edison’s football team posted a photo of the charred structure on their Twitter page.

The players said they were on a college tour when they learned about the fire. They came home to find their expensive equipment melted.

The field house contained a locker room and was also used to store a considerable amount of athletic equipment. Among the items burned in the fire were bags, practice dummies and field markers.

Sunday night, Miami Fire Rescue Ignatius Carroll said no signs point to arson.

“There’s nothing that leads us to believe that someone tried to intentionally set this,” he said. “We do know that this was nothing electrical because we didn’t find anything like that.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials urged anyone with information that could help investigators to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-4-POLICE (305-476-5423).

