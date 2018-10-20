Officials: Driver in Turnpike cross-county chase fatally shoots self in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A cross-county chase that began with a crash in Miami-Dade County and involved multiple law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Martin County, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, it all began with a hit-and-run in the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 336th Street in Florida City, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said officers spotted the driver of a gray Chevy sedan fleeing the scene. As an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, officials said, the driver the driver fired several shots at the law enforcer, took off and got on the Turnpike heading north.

@OfficialJoelF my cousin just sent me this video of the car chase going passed them. pic.twitter.com/5iTTvtODHQ — danisbel (@xdanisbel) October 20, 2018

Units from Miami-Dade Police, Florida Highway Patrol, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and Martin County Sheriff’s Office pursued the Chevy northbound.

Just before 6 p.m., the chase crossed Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Officials said the chase ended near mile marker 127 in Martin County, at around 6:30 p.m.

he just sent me this one too. pic.twitter.com/RvGx6ERRAw — danisbel (@xdanisbel) October 20, 2018

When officers approached the vehicle, the found the driver suffering from a self-inflected gunshot wound. At around 9:30 p.m., authorities confirmed he was dead.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies have shut down all northbound lanes near the Indiantown Road exit and are currently diverting traffic. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Rare sight: Miami-Dade Police in Martin County on closed Fla. Turnpike. NB lanes still closed after pursuit of man out of #MiamiDade. “Suspect being treated for self-inflicted gunshot wounds.” @wsvn #7News @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/kQrfxqK4i5 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 21, 2018

Authorities in Palm Beach had closed the Turnpike in both directions at the Okeechobee Boulevard exit but have since reopened to roadway.

Florida City Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.