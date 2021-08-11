HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some downed power lines may be to blame for a two-alarm fire that sparked at a Hallandale Beach home and commercial building, according to officials.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews were called to the 600 block of Pembroke Road at around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday.

According to officials, the fire involved a commercial building and a residential home.

It appears that some power lines came down and ignited the fire at the home, officials said, and then, the fire spread to the nearby commercial building.

It remains unknown if any injuries were reported.

Cameras captured a large amount of smoke in the area and dozens of fire trucks lined up on Pembroke Road. Crews could also be seen on a ladder truck pouring water onto the buildings from above.

It remains unknown if the fire has been extinguished.

Motorists should seek an alternate route while crews remain on the scene.

