Officials: Dorian could affect king tides in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Regardless of where it makes landfall, Hurricane Dorian could create some tidal trouble in South Florida, city officials said.

King tides are expected to push water on shore through the Labor Day weekend.

“Unless something changes, we’re expecting the water levels for the sea level rise to be the same,” said Alan Dodd, director of the City of Miami’s Department of Resilience and Public Works.

Cities across South Florida are preparing to pump water out as quickly as possible.

“We’ve been working on preparing for the king tides for the past month,” said Dodd.

While Miami officials don’t believe the tides will be too active, officials in Fort Lauderdale said they are expecting king tides to be slightly above average.

“There are certain streets that will experience some mild flooding over the course of the king tide days,” said Dr. Nancy Gassman, assistant public works director for the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Despite Dorian’s current path toward the Sunshine State, city leaders are not expecting an increase in flooding due to the tides.

However, they said it could take the water longer to drain if heavy rains roll through South Florida.

“Because the water has nowhere to go during that high tide, because it’s keeping storm water that’s coming onto the road from being able to be released,” said Gassman.

Heading into the weekend, cities across the area have cleaned out storm water structures and put temporary pumps in place.

“The crews are continuing to work to prepare the city by keeping the storm water system as efficient as possible,” said Gassman.

City leaders said they don’t know the true effects Dorian will have on the king tides until it moves closer to shore.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.