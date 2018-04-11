Officials discuss safety precautions ahead of Brightline train expanding to Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Brightline high-speed train service is headed to Miami, but after recent safety issues, officials are issuing a warning to drivers and pedestrians.

“The issue that we’re having is people need to obey the actual laws that are in place,” said Brightline President and COO Patrick Goddard.

The Brightline train already connects Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach, and the service will be available in Downtown Miami in just a few weeks.

Miami will be the most densely-populated area Brightline will pass through, so county and city leaders are urging everyone to keep an eye out and stay safe.

“Adhere to the safety regulations,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “When those arms go down, don’t try to beat the train because this train’s coming a lot faster.”

Since the train began service, there have already been six fatalities on the tracks, some of which, police said, were suicides. Brightline said every death was preventable.

Brightline is planning a public safety initiative, including commercials and radio ads, before service to Miami begins.

“We’ve done everything that we are able to do at those crossings,” said Goddard. “At this point, there is a responsibility for the community to take additional action to educate their community.”

Brightline said police have posted extra patrols along certain crossings to prevent drivers and pedestrians from passing dangerously.

In Miami-Dade County, the plan is to push education before sending out more officers.

“We’re hopeful that with the crossing guards, with the lights and all the other measures that are taking place, we won’t have to sit an officer at a crossing of an intersection where a train’s gonna come through,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

The plan is to eventually connect Miami to Orlando. Brightline has not yet announced a date for when that expansion will take place.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.