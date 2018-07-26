Officials crack down on over-fishing lobster during mini-season

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are patrolling the waters in the Upper Keys for those who broke the law during lobster mini-season.

The mini-season is over, but the troubles have just begun for those who captured more lobsters than prohibited.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has already started patrolling the waters in the Upper Keys, Thursday.

When they searched a boat, they found three men possessing 34 over-the-limit lobsters.

Another person was arrested near Key Biscayne, Wednesday night. They exceeded the limit of 12 lobsters per person allowed per day.

All the illegally obtained lobsters were thrown back into the water alive.

