Officials: Contractor strikes, ruptures 12-inch water main in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park neighborhood.

According to city officials, a contractor in the area of Northeast Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue struck a 12-inch water main, Wednesday afternoon.

“Crews have been dispatched to assess the situation so repairs can be made,” the city said in a tweet.

A contractor doing work in the vicinity of NE 4 Street and NE 7 Avenue in Victoria Park struck a 12-inch water main. Crews have been dispatched to assess the situation so that repairs can be made. — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) January 15, 2020

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where several roads could be seen underneath floodwaters.

Crews have closed the intersection of Northeast Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue while they work to repair the break.

Drivers in the area are urged to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.