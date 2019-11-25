Officials confirm remains to be those of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that human remains that were found in Alabama are those of a young girl who was reported missing.

Officials announced that the remains, which were found in rural Alabama on Nov. 12, are those of 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

Officials have canceled the AMBER Alert that was issued for Taylor and have now classified the case as a death investigation.

Investigators have not released the cause of death.

Deputies previously arrested Taylor’s mother Brianna Williams, charging her with child neglect and making false statements.

Williams reported Taylor missing on Nov. 6. However, investigators said shortly after, she stopped cooperating with investigators.

