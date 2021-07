MIAMI (WSVN) - The Magic City will be celebrating its birthday on Wednesday, and it will affect downtown traffic.

Officials closed off Northwest First Street up to Northeast Second Avenue on Flagler Street at 3 p.m. to prepare for Miami’s 125th birthday celebration in front of the courthouse.

The street will reopen on Thursday by 5 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.