Officials celebrate completion of $620 million renovation project at Miami Beach Convention Center

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the end of a lengthy multi-million dollar renovation project at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The 60-year-old building received a much-needed makeover, which included 10 new meeting rooms, upgraded lighting, $7 million worth of artwork and a new aquatic-theme design.

“It’s been a long, long hard battle, but it’s all been worth it,” an official said. “The words I use is this is a sense of place now.”

The state-of-the-art facility will host the 17th edition of Art Basel.

