Officials: C-130 lands at FLL with 4 injured in Bahamas tour bus crash

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been transported to the hospital after, officials said, they were brought to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after they were injured in a tour bus crash in the Bahamas.

Fire engines and ambulances from Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue could be seen near a C-130 plane that landed at the airport, at around 4 p.m., Monday.

BREAKING UPDATE: Of the 32 passengers aboard the Eleuthera Tour Bus; 26 persons were injured. 6 persons were seriously/critically injured and were airlifted for further medical attention. 2 persons were airlifted to New Providence and 4 persons were airlifted to Ft. Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/XYJG1gKypx — ZNS Bahamas (@ZNSBahamas242) June 24, 2019

According to reports, 32 passengers were on board a tour bus in Eleuthera when it flipped over, causing 26 people to suffer injuries.

Six people on board the bus were seriously or critically injured in the crash, according to reports.

Two of the six were airlifted to New Providence in the Bahamas.

Authorities said the injured will be transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

The extent of the injuries of those on board the aircraft remains unclear.

7 Skyforce HD hovered over the scene while crews took the injured off the plane and into waiting ambulances.

According to airport officials, the C-130 was used to airlift the injured to the airport.

