Officials break ground for new Underline park in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A plan to transform a section of South Florida with a new park is now underway.

The Underline park project broke ground in Miami Thursday to transform the land underneath the Metrorail.

“You have 120 acres of underutilized land that’s 10 miles from the Miami River to Dadeland South,” said Meg Daley, Founder of Friends of the Underline.

“Phase 1” of the project will be called Brickell Backyard, which will extend from the Brickell Metrorail station to the Miami River.

“It’s going to be a really cool space that a lot of generations are going to enjoy,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

It will include a gym, dog parks, a sports court, butterfly gardens and other amenities.

“It’s being done at about $10 to $15 million a mile, so this is going to look diametrically different,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

The goal of the Underline project is to make Miami more of a walking city.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete by the spring of 2020.

“You can have fun, you can play, you can hang, so this is one of those moments that we really have something for everyone,” said Daley.

The Underline project will cost around $120 million and is funded by public and private money.

