Officials: Boy, 14, shot dead in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy who was shot in a Florida intersection has died.

News outlets report the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that happened Saturday in a residential neighborhood.

The boy was shot and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the boy and said no suspects have been identified.

