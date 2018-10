COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami officials held a ceremony to welcome the newest addition to the Miami Fire Department.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke at the unveiling of the department’s new fire boat, Monday afternoon, on a pier behind the City Hall building.

Guests at the event were given the opportunity to check out the vessel.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.