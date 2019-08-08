Officials approve permit for outdoor snow park in Central Florida

DADE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Floridians won’t have to travel very far to play in snow pretty soon.

According to Fox 13, the Pasco County Board of Commissioners has approved a permit for a snow amusement park to be built in a rural part of Dade City.

The park will operate a maximum of 120 days a year, as long as temperatures don’t go above 80 degrees.

The park will feature a hill that is 300 feet long and up to 200 feet wide for snow tubing. The attraction will also have a snow play area.

The park is currently in the development and construction phase, and the goal is to have the snow hill up and running by the end of 2020.

