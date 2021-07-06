SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials allowed reporters to get an up-close view of the ongoing search efforts for people in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condominium building in Surfside.

The condo building is where people lived and considered to be their safe space. It was once a towering beachfront set of homes filled with families, memories and stories, but it is now a hazardous, demolished search zone.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel could be seen standing on Collins Avenue, but there were many other rescue teams on the other side of the debris pile. Construction equipment and drones were also on hand to help in this still-daunting job.

Chunks of the now-demolished building remain on site, as well as the multiple layers of building, steel, metal and concrete rescuers will continue to trudge through while they search for more people.

During the night, cameras captured a ladder truck shining lights onto the debris pile and other heavy equipment sifting through the rubble.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the latest numbers in connection to the collapse, Tuesday night.

“We have recovered four additional victims,” she said. “The number of deaths is now 36, with 29 of those identified. [A total of] 191 are accounted for. Now, 109 reports of people who are potentially unaccounted for, which we are continuing to review.”

With rough weather challenges behind the rescuers for now, the brave, relentless group on and around the debris will stay on task.

Rescue efforts have remained active since the tower partially collapsed on June 24.

