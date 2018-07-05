Officials airlift sick elderly man from cruise ship off coast of Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials were forced to airlift an elderly man experiencing a medical emergency from a cruise ship off the coast of Key West.

Members of the United States Coast Guard responded to the Norwegian Sky, Thursday, after a 79-year-old man began suffering chest pains.

Crews arrived and rushed the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

