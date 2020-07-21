Officials advise people to stay out of water in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have advised the public to stay out of the waterways in the Las Olas Isles neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale due to high levels of bacteria.

According to officials, heavy rain over the weekend caused sewage to seep out of several manholes and wastewater pipes.

As a result, high levels of bacteria have been detected in the water.

Officials said residents should avoid activities like swimming, fishing and riding personal watercraft.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.