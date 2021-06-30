SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers have found more victims at the site of a partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside.

According to the Associated Press, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told families in a morning briefing that a total of four victims were found among the rubble during the overnight search, bringing the total number of dead to 16.

“We’ve now recovered four additional victims,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed. “The number of deceased is now at 16. Twelve next of kin notifications have been completed. That is four families still waiting to hear. Please join me in continuing to pray for those who’ve lost their lives in this unthinkable tragedy, and all of their families who are grieving, and all of those who are still waiting and waiting and waiting for news.”

Jadallah said the victim’s next of kin has yet to be notified, and in addition to the four victims, they also found other human remains.

Officials confirmed 147 people have not been accounted for.

Col. Golan Vach, the commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, also confirmed the discovery earlier Wednesday morning.

“We found people. Unfortunately, they are not alive,” Vach said. “We found some more tunnels, and we strolled at night in those tunnels. On one hand, there are new spaces that we find, and on the other, we found more people, but unfortunately, not alive.”

Vach also said rescuers found some tunnels in the rubble of the collapsed site, which differs from what they have encountered so far.

“These tunnels that we found right now were almost the first to be big enough to enable people to stay between them,” Vach said. “Most of that collapse is very, very tight. The collapse was major.”

Miami-Dade Police have identified 12 of the victims so far:

54-year-old Stacie Fang

54-year-old Manuel Lafont

83-year-old Antonio Lozano

79-year-old Gladys Lozano

80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz

26-year-old Luis Bermudez

46-year-old Anna Ortiz

74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira

55-year-old Frank Kleiman

52-year-old Marcus Guara

50-year-old Michael Altman

92-year-old Hilda Noriega

Noriega’s family released a statement Wednesday morning announcing her death that reads:

A statement from the Noriega Family. pic.twitter.com/rKyDwNoYKe — North Bay Village Government (@NorthBayVillage) June 30, 2021

Rescuers could be seen shoveling debris into buckets and cutting through metal during their search on Tuesday.

WATCH: State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Wednesday morning interview:

Rescue teams have brought heavy equipment deeper into the rubble to aid in their search.

“They have actually built a ramp overnight to be able to get the heavy equipment down next to the pool,” State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said. “This is incredibly dangerous because the building is still so unstable. Now you’re able to leverage massive equipment to remove massive pieces of concrete that could lead to those incredible good news events.”

Capt. Eddy Alarcon, who is part of Florida Task Force 1, explained how difficult the search in the rubble has been for rescuers.

“It’s hard not to get emotional about this stuff,” Alarcon said. “It’s hard not to put yourself in that situation, not to put yourself in the position that these families are in. We start thinking about it in that way, and that ‘What would I do? How hard are we going to work to save our family members if something like this were to happen?'”

At times, rain slowed down rescue crews, and their health is being monitored.

“Their feet are covered in blisters,” Patronis said. “Their hands are covered in cuts. They’re blowing through gloves. They’re blowing through boots. We’re replenishing just as quick. We had a boot dealer on site taking measurements to give them brand-new boots because the conditions they’re working under are not like any hurricane they’ve ever been in.”

One first responder who appeared to be dehydrated was taken to the hospital and is doing OK.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was photographed speaking with rescuers during his visit to the site on Wednesday.

Several cars have been towed from the rubble.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Surfside on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.