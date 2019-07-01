Officials: 3 people rescued from stuck West Miami-Dade elevator

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been rescued from a stuck elevator in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene along the 1200 block of Northwest 137th Avenue, just before 3:30 p.m., Monday.

According to fire officials, a tactical response team will extricate the patients.

All three patients have since been removed from the elevator, officials said.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where the construction elevator could be seen stationary along the side of the building.

No injuries were reported.

