Officials: 3 hospitalized after shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after they were shot in Lauderhill, officials said.

7News cameras captured an active scene along the 1700 block of Northwest 55th Avenue, Saturday night.

#Alert LPD on scene of a shooting involving multiple victims. 1700 Block NW 55th Avenue. — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) February 3, 2019

Just after 9:45 p.m. Lauderhill Police tweeted out that officers had responded to the scene of the shooting “involving multiple victims.”

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the three victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Officials have not provided further details about the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.