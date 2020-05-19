Officials: 2 children diagnosed with rare illness possibly connected to COVID-19 infection

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade have been diagnosed and are undergoing treatment for a rare illness that, officials say, may be connected to the COVID-19 infection.

A representative for the hospital confirmed the children’s illnesses on Tuesday.

On Monday, Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami confirmed two children were in ICU with the unknown ailment.

Officials said both those children are showing signs of improvement.

The illness, called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “swelling across multiple body systems, which can lead to major organ failure.”

Not much is known about why the children are getting sick, but experts said it appears connected to coronavirus, even if the children are asymptomatic.

Experts also said the syndrome can look different case by case.

The symptoms of the disease are described as follows:

Persistent fever

Rash

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Swelling of the hands and feet

