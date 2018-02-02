Officials: 1 hospitalized after reported shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in Miami Gardens, Friday night.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 15000 block of Northwest 32nd Place, just before 7 p.m.

Officials said the victim was transported to Aventura Hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.