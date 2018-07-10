Official: Stoneman Douglas shooter’s mom allowed him to buy guns

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned that the suspect’s late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.

The chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission told members Tuesday that Lynda Cruz was “an enabler” who interfered with efforts to get her son Nikolas treatment.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Lynda Cruz told counselors, “If he wants to have a gun, he could have a gun.” Lynda Cruz died in November. Investigators say her 19-year-old son killed 17 at Stoneman Douglas three months later.

The commission brings together law enforcement, education and mental health officials along with legislators and the parents of student victims. It will prepare a report by Jan. 1.

