MIAMI (WSVN) - A swarm of police officers visited the 3-year-old boy who was a victim of a random, unprovoked attack on Dec. 13, at a Walgreen’s near 20th Street and 17th Avenue.

Miami Police surprised Samuel and his mom Saturday, and let him sit in a specialized police cruiser.

They also showered the family with gifts and put on a police light show in the street, hoping to put smiles on their faces after the attack.

Marvin Green, the man responsible for sucker punching the little boy, was arrested by police Friday. He is now charged with child abuse.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.