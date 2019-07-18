Officers team up with at-risk kids in Miramar for summer fun

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers are hanging out with at-risk kids in Miramar for six weeks of summer fun.

The Miramar Police Department and Sunbeam Properties and Development have teamed up to make sure the children of the city are staying safe and enjoying themselves during their summer vacation.

Hangin’ with the 5-0 celebrated their end-of-camp pizza party on Thursday at New Renaissance Middle School.

“This camp is great; that’s why I’ve been coming back,” said camper Leanna Campbell. “Every year when I first come in, I always make a new friend. All the kids are great and so are the officers. They make everything fun.”

Over 80 kids between the ages of 9 to 14 spent their summer break doing various activities with officers, including going to the movies, taking trips to the beach and touring the Everglades.

“These children are becoming friends with police officers. There’s a bond, there’s a bridge that’s being created,” said Maridee Bell with Sunbeam Properties and Development. “The children see the police officers as their friends and not their enemy.”

Sunbeam Properties and Development has been a proud sponsor of the summer camp for 11 consecutive years.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.