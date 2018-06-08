Officers search for woman after witness says gator may have dragged her into Davie lake

DAVIE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Police in Davie are searching for a woman after a witness said an alligator dragged her into a lake.

Officers are searching for the woman, identified as 46-year-old Shizuka Matsuki, in the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park, at 5695 S.W. 52nd Ave. Davie Police said the witness told them the woman was walking her dogs before she was grabbed by the alligator, sometime late Friday morning.

The witness told police she did not actually see the woman being dragged into the lake. But when she looked back, the woman was gone and the dogs were still there, one of which had a fresh wound. Police therefore are operating under the theory that the woman was grabbed by a gator.

In a Sun Sentinel report, Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle said no divers could search the water until the alligator was captured.

Meanwhile, “her dogs won’t leave the pond,” Engle said. “One of her dogs got bit by the gator.”

The three dogs are now in custody of Broward Animal Care.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene with trappers, and worked for hours to catch the gator. FWC says they finally wrangled a 12-foot-long alligator around 2:45 p.m., though it is still not clear if the gator is responsible for Matsuki’s disappearance.

Residents said this lake is a dangerous place to walk.

“It could have been one of us,” said a resident. “It could have been me or my kids out here and an alligator out of nowhere.”

The same resident noted that there are plenty of gators in this lake, but said there aren’t signs warning the public that gators are in the area.

“There are plenty of gators in this lake,” she said. “I’m out here all the time with my kids and my husband. You can see them. They’re at least [8-foot], 9-foot alligators.”

Alligators and humans have crossed paths more and more in Florida, as people increasingly seek waterfront homes and recreation — but fatal attacks remain rare.

According to the wildlife commission, the likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only one in 3.2 million.

From 1948 to 2017, the commission has documented 401 people bitten by alligators, including 24 fatalities. The most recent death occurred in 2016, when a 2-year-old boy playing near the water’s edge at a Walt Disney World resort was killed.

