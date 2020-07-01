Officers search for gunman after unrelated car crash into mobile home in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday afternoon, and police are searching for the driver responsible for the crash.

In a separate matter, police received a 911 call about a man with a gun in the area and leapt into action during the hit and run.

According to Miami-Dade Police, it all began after a silver Mercedes crashed into the home, at 8202 NW Miami Court, at around 4 p.m.

Pierre Hanna, a neighbor, said, “He didn’t even care. He just took off. There were two cars actually because the other one took off.”

When first responders arrived, a passenger was still in the car and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

The driver of the BMW simply ran away, leaving the passenger with serious injuries behind.

The BMW was left behind, still inside of a mobile home. The crash injured the man who lives inside.

Hanna said, “This is so rude. Then he didn’t ask if there was any kid in the house, you know?”

The 62-year-old man who lives in the home was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Oddly, at nearly the same time, police received word of someone being threatened just across the street.

Police took off on foot with their weapons drawn.

People were escorted out of the neighborhood while police asked for a helicopter from Opa-Locka to come to the area.

Police said the two incidents were unrelated.

The owner of the home is expected to make a full recovery, but his future in that location is unknown.

“It’s so messed up, so bad,” Hanna said.

The driver’s whereabouts are unknown.

Neither the armed subject nor the driver have been found.

